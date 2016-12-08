Local

December 8, 2016 5:47 AM

Weather updates, school closures and schedule changes for Thursday

Kitsap & Mason Co. School Districts

Hood Canal School District: Early Release. No preschool. All after school activities canceled.

South Kitsap School District: 2 hour early release. After school activities canceled. No afternoon preschool. No after school childcare.

Lewis Co. School Districts

Adna School District: Early release, all afternoon and evening activities canceled. AES at 11:30 a.m. and AMHS at 11:45 a.m. Lunch will be served.

Boistfort School District: Early release, all afternoon and evening activities canceled. Noon dismissal, but lunch will be served and preschool will be in session.

Centralia School District: Early release, all afternoon and evening activities canceled, no afternoon preschool.

Chehalis School District: Early release, all afternoon and evening activities canceled, no afternoon preschool.

South Sound Private/Charter Schools

Pope John Paul II High School: Early release, all afternoon and evening activities canceled. Knowledge Bowl team watch email for updates.

