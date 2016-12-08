Should Eastern Washington form its own state? State reps introduce bill

Two state representatives from Spokane will propose a bill that would split Washington into two states.
KXLY.com reports that Republican State Reps. Matt Shea and Bob McCaslin want Eastern Washington to break off into its own state called Liberty.
The road to a new state east of the Cascades would be a long one, according to the report, in which a political science professor from Gonzaga University notes that a majority of Washington residents — along state and federal lawmakers — would need to approve the costly move.
Spokane City Councilman Ben Stuckart issued a statement this week against the proposal.
“Our state is stronger together than it would be apart,” according to the statement, which touts statewide assets and partnerships. “I am a proud Washingtonian — from the Idaho border to the Sound.”
Jim Camden of the Spokesman Review notes the political resentment east of the Cascades, especially with voters in Western Washington electing Democratic governors and Senators. The last time a state-splitting proposal went to the state Senate was in 2001.
Secession movements in Washington are nothing new, but the topic of secession has also resurfaced in other states in the wake of the U.S. presidential election. A related topic of interest to Pacific Northwesterners is the Cascadia independence movement, which recognizes the distinct region primarily consisting of Washington, Oregon, southeast Alaska and British Columbia.
