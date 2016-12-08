Did you hear those explosions last night in Thurston County?

Hear any loud booming sounds last night?
The noise is part of a training exercise by Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldiers. According to JBLM, the late-night mortar firing began Tuesday and will be conducted through Friday. The training includes Mine Clearing Line Charge demolitions.
The Thurston County Scanner’s Facebook page was abuzz last night with residents posting about the unusually loud booms that even shook a few houses.
One commenter wrote: “What the heck are they detonating?! From where I live in Olympia, it’s usually a very distant sound. This stuff is making my entire house shake like back when I lived much closer in Lacey.”
The public can get updated information on late-night firings at 253-967-0852.
