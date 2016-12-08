Beware of the meatloaf: Taylor Farms Northwest recalling 79 pounds

Taylor Farms Northwest is recalling about 79 pounds of meatloaf because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The Kent-based company’s “turkey meatloaf with kale” contains milk and anchovies, known allergens that aren’t declared on the label. The “homestyle meatloaf” contains beef and pork, which aren’t declared on the label.
These items were produced on Dec. 4, 2016. The recall includes 20 16-ounce pans containing “turkey meatloaf with kale” with a sell-by date of Dec. 10, 2016.
It also includes 59 16-ounce pans of “homestyle meatloaf” with a sell-by date of Dec, 10, 2016.
The products were shipped to retail locations in Washington and Oregon, and they bear the establishment number EST. 34834
Consumers are asked to throw away these products or return them to their place of purchase. There have been no reports of illness due to consumption of these products, but anyone concerned about injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.
