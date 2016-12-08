Be patient, the snow is on its way

Snow hasn’t yet fallen in Olympia, but the National Weather Service assures us it’s coming.
At 2:30 p.m. the temperature at the Olympia Regional Airport, located south of Tumwater, was 36 degrees. Snow is expected to start falling between 3 and 4 p.m.
But our southern neighbors in Centralia have already seen some snow, KOMO News reports. School had already been let out by the time the flakes hit.
Snowing in Centralia. Schools let out 2 hours ago so buses wouldn't be slipping in this. #komonews pic.twitter.com/pRcJugF1c6— Keith Eldridge (@KeithKOMO4) December 8, 2016
The Washington State Patrol reported at 2:30 p.m. that snow has been spotted at the Thurston/Lewis county line.
Still further south, heavy, swirling snow has started to fall in downtown Portland and thousands of people in neighboring Clackamas County are without power, the Associated Press reported at 12:20 p.m.
Forecasters expect a couple inches to stick during the afternoon before the snow changes to freezing rain, heightening concerns about a treacherous evening commute.
Strong winds have toppled trees, and Portland General Electric says about 7,000 customers in Clackamas County lacked power at noon. Other outages have been reported in Multnomah, Washington and Yamhill County.
Initial snow will lift N reaching Olympia starting 3-4pm, then SEA-Tacoma-Bellevue 4-6p. Even light snow will= very slick roads! #wawx pic.twitter.com/5xIjPQEEMu— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 8, 2016
The City of Olympia has a “Snow and Ice” webpage up-and-running, including information about snowplows and sanding. The city’s first priority is lifeline roads, and several major hills will be monitored. The webpage also includes a live plow map, which shows whether roads are open or closed.
