What’s Happening for Dec. 9

Saturday
Santa takes the train: The Kringles will arrive at 10 a.m. on Train No. 502 at the Lacey train station, 6600 Yelm Highway SE, Lacey. Call 923-4602 for directions. Information: Bobbe Andersen at 360-357-5610.
Tree lighting in Tumwater: Join Tumwater Parks and Recreation 2-5 p.m. at the Tumwater Fire Station and City Hall, 311 Israel Road SW, Tumwater. Information: 360-754-4160 or ci.tumwater.wa.us/treelighting.
Human Rights Day: The Rachel Corrie Foundation is hosting, 6-9 p.m. at Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Morning Star Means and Earth-Feather Sovereign will speak on “Standing Rock, Human Rights and Women.” Music by Benjamin Sitting Bull, a Plains Indian singer, flutist and drummer. $35 for entrance, food and two drinks. Tickets: bit.ly/2gPZMMK.
Wrinkles of Washington: This Christmas performance benefits senior services. 2 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St., Olympia. $10. Information: robert.a.williams@comcast.net.
SOGO Ho Ho Brass Choir Show: Hear holiday movie music, including songs from “Charlie Brown’s Christmas,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “White Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Muppets Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1925 Boulevard Road SE, Olympia. Tickets at the door ($5 for students, $10 for adults and seniors, $25 for a family). Information: studentorchestras.org.
Saturday and Sunday
Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: 7 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $15 or $26 for both nights. Discounts Sunday, $12 for Mountaineers, military, students and Olympia Film Society members. Information: mountaineers.org/about/branches-committees/olympia-branch/events/banff-mountain-film-festival or 206-521-6000.
Dec. 15
Open House on Capitol Campus pedestrian bridge banner policies: The state Department of Enterprise Services is weighing new policy options regarding the banners hung from the pedestrian bridge over Capitol Way South and is seeking feedback from the public. It will host an open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 Jefferson St. building’s first-floor presentation room. It also will accept comments through March 1, 2017, on its website, des.wa.gov, or by sending comments to Tony Aitken, visitor services manager, Washington Department of Enterprise Services, P.O. Box 41034, Olympia, WA 98504-1034.
Olympia World Affairs Council: “Global Issues Confronting the Trump Administration,” 7:30 p.m., Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. This month’s moderated discussion with audience participation on four major issues confronting Trump: relations with Russia and cyberwarfare, climate change, trade and trade agreements, and immigration and refugee policies. More information: 360/866-1652.
Dead Feminists: “An Ode to Powerful, History-Making Women” highlights the accomplishments of 27 women. The authors will speak 7-9 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Information: 360-491-3860.
