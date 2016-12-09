Santa Claus is coming to Lacey

Keep an ear out for sleigh bells, Lacey residents. The Santa Mobile is coming to town!
The holiday tradition, run by Lacey Fire District 3, kicks off Monday at Meridian Park, located at 8855 Campus Glen Drive NE in Lacey. The fun continues for two weeks, with Santa visiting a different neighborhood each weeknight through Dec. 23.
Santa will arrive at the Santa Stops between 7:15 and 7:30 p.m., and spend about 30 minutes saying hello and passing out candy canes.
This year, Lacey Fire has teamed up with Glympse to create a real-time Santa Tracker. The map can be found here.
Santa Mobile Schedule
Monday, Dec. 12: Passes through Meridian Acres and Ridgeview to Meridian Park.
Tuesday, Dec. 13: Passes through Lake Forest to Evergreen Forest Elementary.
Wednesday, Dec. 14: Passes through Edgewater and Willows Loop to Edgewater Park.
Thursday, Dec. 15: Passes through Emerald Hills, Alder Glen and Thornbury to Thornbury Park.
Friday, Dec. 16: Passes through Meadows and Madrona to Meadows Elementary.
Monday, Dec. 19: Passes through Arbors, Edgewood and Eastwood to Woodland Elementary.
Tuesday, Dec. 20: Passes through the Village at Union Mills and Freestone to Freestone Community Park.
Wednesday, Dec. 21: Passes through Horizon Point to Horizon Point Park.
Thursday, Dec. 22: Passes through Park Place, Parkside and Jackson Farm to Rainier Vista Park.
Friday, Dec. 23: Passes through Tanglewilde to Tanglewilde Park.
