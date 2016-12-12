What’s Happening for Dec. 12

0:58 Train backs away from Olympia protesters Pause

2:23 Fracking Protest at Port of Olympia

1:47 Protest Camp Broken Up, Train Leaves Port

6:40 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on why Seahawks should absolutely be concerned about loss in Green Bay

1:36 Seahawks' Bobby Wagner on late-game flag, defense's issues

3:58 Pete Carroll: Seahawks' best ahead of them after flawed win over Buffalo

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

1:36 Richard Sherman after Packers smack his Seahawks: "We appreciate the wake-up"

1:52 Joint Base Lewis-McChord Artillery Battalion welcomed home