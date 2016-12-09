Procession And Memorial Service Honoring Fallen Officer

Standing in the Washington State Patrol's operation's hangar at the Olympia Airport Nov. 3rd, and near one of the agency's King Air twin engine aircraft, Lt. Jim Nobach outlines the various state agencies which utilize WSP's aircraft for transport services.
Hundreds of spectators converged on Huntamer Park Monday evening for the Lacey Holiday Parade. The River Ridge High School band played Christmas songs as a prelude to the annual tree lighting ceremony.
With a bit of winter in the evening air the HUB at Woodland Square was packed with visitors who were in attendance at the City of Lacey's 50th Anniversary celebration. The open house event included a historic presentation by Lacey Museum Curator Erin Quinn Valcho along with Washington State Poet Laureate Dr. Tod Marshall’s reciting of “An Ode to Lacey” before culminating with the Lacey Elementary Choir’s singing of “You’re Never a Stranger in Lacey”, written by longtime resident Ken Balsley.
Gig Harbor sweethearts Mattie and Jake Harrison wrote each other letters of love, stuffed them in a wine bottle, and tossed it out to sea at their wedding along the Case Inlet near Shelton. Four years later they got a message that the bottle had been found. Not once, but several times. And each time a new note was added. Today, the bottle is most likely still floating out there somewhere in Puget Sound.