Procession And Memorial Service Honoring Fallen Officer

Thousands attend the memorial service at Tacoma Dome to honor and salute fallen police officer Reginald "Jake" Gutierrez.
Lacey celebrates 50 years as a city

With a bit of winter in the evening air the HUB at Woodland Square was packed with visitors who were in attendance at the City of Lacey's 50th Anniversary celebration. The open house event included a historic presentation by Lacey Museum Curator Erin Quinn Valcho along with Washington State Poet Laureate Dr. Tod Marshall’s reciting of “An Ode to Lacey” before culminating with the Lacey Elementary Choir’s singing of “You’re Never a Stranger in Lacey”, written by longtime resident Ken Balsley.

Message in a bottle tells of Gig Harbor love story

Gig Harbor sweethearts Mattie and Jake Harrison wrote each other letters of love, stuffed them in a wine bottle, and tossed it out to sea at their wedding along the Case Inlet near Shelton. Four years later they got a message that the bottle had been found. Not once, but several times. And each time a new note was added. Today, the bottle is most likely still floating out there somewhere in Puget Sound.

Olympia Toy Run 2016

Thousands of motorcyclists converge on Olympia for the 39th annual Olympia Toy Run to gather presents for children and families in need.

