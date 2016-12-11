Developer proposes ‘Martin Way Tower’ at old Bailey Motor Inn site

An Olympia architect and developer wants to build a seven-story apartment tower and more at the former Bailey Motor Inn site.
Plans are still in the early stages, but Glenn Wells is working toward a permit for a project temporarily known as Martin Way Tower.
Located at 3333 Martin Way E., the Bailey site has been an abandoned public nuisance since the motel closed for business in 2013. The current proposal calls for a seven-story apartment complex with 94 market-rate units and 130 parking stalls, along with a four-story apartment building that has 80 affordable housing units and 63 parking stalls.
No definitive timeline has been set for construction, said Wells, who expects the property’s purchase will be finalized in January. The earliest that shovels will hit the dirt is 2018, he said.
“We’re excited about doing something nice there,” he told The Olympian. “It will be a big improvement to the site.”
The proposal went before the city’s Site Plan Review Committee last week to determine whether the application meets development criteria and land-use regulations.
Committee members advised Wells on the city’s 75-foot height limit for such projects, along with possible frontage improvements along Martin Way. Wells told committee members that he wants to give the building’s façade a commercial storefront look, regardless of whether the ground floor has businesses or just amenities for apartment residents.
Associate planner Catherine McCoy said the project still requires more “scoping meetings” before permits can be issued for design and construction. McCoy also said the project could play an important role in setting the tone for development along Martin Way.
