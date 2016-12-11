Driver falls asleep, truck rolls, he goes to hospital

A 22-year-old Lewis County man was taken to the hospital early Sunday after he apparently fell asleep at the wheel and rolled his truck, according to the Washington State Patrol.
About 2 a.m. Sunday, the Morton man was westbound in his 1991 Ford Ranger on U.S. Highway 12 near Uden Road. He apparently fell asleep, drove off the road, struck an embankment and rolled his truck, which landed on its wheels.
He was taken to Morton General Hospital.
The man faces a possible charge of second-degree negligent driving.
