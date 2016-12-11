Tumwater family loses house and dog to fire

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help a Tumwater family whose home was destroyed in a fire Friday night.
The fire also killed “Boo,” the family dog, according to a report from Komonews.com.
About 10 p.m. Friday, Tumwater fire and other fire crews were dispatched to the 4700 block of Delta Lane Southeast.
Meawhile, the homeowner, Joshua Morton, and his fiancee Rhonda Meadows, apparently were at the movies when they learned that their house was on fire, Komonews.com reported. Their children were not at home during the fire.
However, the family dog was ultimately found dead in the kitchen, and Rhonda’s wedding dress burned in the fire.
She and Joshua were set to get married next month, according to Komonews.com.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, although it may have started in the chimney.
A GoFundMe page to support the family can be found here.
