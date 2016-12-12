In case you missed it...

A fatal car crash, snow in the forecast and a bus crash victim, drove reader interest last week.
1. Fatal 1-car crash closes SR 507 near Bucoda, State Patrol says: A person’s car hit a tree there, Bartolac said, and the highway was closed for some time to complete investigation of the crash.
2. Weather updates, school closures and schedule changes for Thursday: Snow was in the forecast.
3. Weather updates, school closures and schedule changes for Friday, Dec. 9: It snowed.
4. Yelm school bus crash victim: Everybody was yelling, ‘Stop the bus, stop the bus’: The driver, who began working for the district in March and has since resigned, was cited for hit and run because he left the scene of a crash, according to Yelm Police Chief Todd Stancil.
5. State Patrol: Man who drove off the road near Bucoda and died was texting while driving: See above.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments