Anarchists create disturbance in downtown Olympia Friday night

A group of about 20 people in downtown Olympia Friday night, who were thought to be anarchists based on the black clothes, black backpacks and face coverings they were wearing, created a disturbance that lasted about 20 minutes, according to Olympia police.
Lt. Paul Lower said it wasn’t clear whether the group had gathered in protest. They shouted expletives at police and one person carried a sign that read, “Blow up the sun.” Another person pushed a shopping cart with some kind of mobile music system, Lower said.
About 11:40 p.m. Friday, the group gathered in front of Olympia City Hall, then marched westbound down Fourth Avenue against traffic. Some also held bats and pipes. Along the way they pulled down a street sign, spray-painted some indecipherable messages and threw sandwich advertising boards in the street, Lower said. They also knocked over some recycling bins, he said.
Police met the group at about Washington Street, which sent them running eastbound down Fourth Avenue. The group dispersed in the area of Cherry Street.
There were no arrests and no injuries, Lower said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments