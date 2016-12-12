National Wildlife Federation offers Habitat Steward program

Learn about rain gardens, native plants, habitat restoration and other methods to create space for wildlife during an upcoming training offered by the National Wildlife Federation.
The Habitat Steward training program is geared toward teaching people how to create and restore wildlife habitat in backyards, schoolyards and other private and public spaces. Classes will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday in January at the Thurston County Courthouse, Building One, Room 280, 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW, Olympia. In addition, the group will take field trips from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 14 and 28. One of the field trips will be to the Glacial Heritage Preserve near Littlerock.
Cost of the training is $30, and scholarships are available. Participants will be required to fulfill a 30-hour volunteer commitment within a year after the training.
To register, go to http://nwfthurston.brownpapertickets.com/ or email Sarah Bruemmer at WAHabitatCoordinator@nwf.org.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments