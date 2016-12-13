What’s Happening for Dec. 13

Tuesday
Pearl Harbor author talk: Pulitzer Prize-winning author Steve Twomey will appear at Browsers Bookshop from 7-9 p.m. in support of his new book, “Countdown to Pearl Harbor: Twelve Days to the Attack.” 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Admission is free. Information: browsersolympia.com/event/author-talk-steve-twomey.
Science Cafe on Scotch broom: Professor Robert Bode of Saint Martin’s University will discuss interactions between insects and invasive Scotch broom, 7 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 E. Fourth Ave, Olympia. Information: 360-352-0123.
Thursday
Olympia World Affairs Council: “Global Issues Confronting the Trump Administration,” 7:30 p.m., Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. This month’s moderated discussion with audience participation on four major issues confronting Trump: relations with Russia and cyberwarfare, climate change, trade and trade agreements, and immigration and refugee policies. More information: 360-866-1652.
Dead Feminists: “An Ode to Powerful, History-Making Women” highlights the accomplishments of 27 women. The authors will speak 7-9 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Information: 360-491-3860.
Saturday
Breakfast with Santa: 8-10 a.m. Saturday at the Olympia Applebee’s at Capital Mall, 625 Black Lake Blvd. Families are invited to eat a holly-jolly pancake breakfast and visit with Santa. Tickets are $10 and are available at Olympia Applebee’s, Capital Mall Management office and Santa’s photo set. Kids 10 and younger eat free with a paying adult. Proceeds benefit the Thurston County Boys & Girls Club.
Dec. 18
Having Tough Conversations in Challenging Times: The Dispute Resolution Center of Thurston County will offer a free workshop from 1-3 p.m. at The United Churches of Olympia, 110 11th Ave. SE. It will focus on communication tools to help participants deepen their understanding of, and identify common ground with, those who have different perspectives. Adults and children ages 9 and older are welcome to attend. Members of the DRC’s Youth Empowerment Services team will work with kids ages 9-13 apart from the adults. Free, but donations are welcome. Registration closes Wednesday at 360-956-1155.
Dec. 21
Toy & Fund Drive: The staff of Mixx 96.1 KXXO and a crew of volunteers be on the street in downtown Olympia from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. collecting toys and cash for families in need. Mixx 96.1 also will broadcast live from outside their studios at the corner of State Avenue and Washington Street. O Bee Credit Union will match the first $2,500 received; G & G Heating will match the next $2,000. Recipients are a part of “Holiday Connection,” a consortium of area nonprofits. Information: mixx96.com or 360-943-9937.
Jan. 5
Rescheduled: Open House on Capitol Campus pedestrian bridge banner policies: The state Department of Enterprise Services is weighing policy options regarding the banners hung from the pedestrian bridge over Capitol Way South and is seeking feedback from the public. It will host an open house from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the 1500 Jefferson St. building’s first-floor presentation room. It also will accept comments through March 1 at des.wa.gov or by mail to Tony Aitken, visitor services manager, Washington Department of Enterprise Services, P.O. Box 41034, Olympia, WA 98504-1034.
