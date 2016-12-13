Thousands expected to pack downtown Seattle for Sounders championship march and rally

Road closures and heavy traffic are expected in Seattle on Tuesday (Dec. 13) for the Sounders FC MLS Cup Champions March and Rally to celebrate the team’s historic 2016 MLS Cup title.
The first road closures are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., when Pine Street between 3rd and 5th avenues will close for the staging of the rally, according to KIRO 7. However, 4th Avenue will still flow north and south until 10 a.m.
Here are details of the event that were posted on the Sounders’ website: The march is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Westlake Park, and the rally is planned for 12:30 p.m. at Seattle Center. The procession will begin at Westlake Park from Fourth Avenue and Pine and turns right down Cedar Street, continues north on Fifth Avenue before proceeding west at Thomas Street past the Museum of Pop Culture and onto Seattle Center grounds.
The rally will be on the Fisher Lawn and fountain mall at Seattle Center.
SoundersFC.com will carry a livestream of Tuesday's event when the march begins.
