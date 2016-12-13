Local

December 13, 2016 6:51 AM

State’s newest officers have a nose for narcotics

By Lisa Pemberton

Five Washington State Patrol narcotic detection dogs are scheduled to be commissioned by Chief John Batiste on Tuesday (Nov. 13) at the Capitol Campus.

The K9 officers names are Brakken, Chief, Molly, Storm, and Moose.

“These K9 teams are essential to the safety and security of Washington State and its citizens,” stated a news release from the patrol.

The commissioning ceremony will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the General Administration Building, 210 11th Ave. SW, Olympia.

