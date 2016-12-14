YWCA Holiday Distribution Day

More than 700 people — mostly families with children — were expected at the annual holiday giveaway of toys, clothing, food and hygiene products.
Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

December Snow Day

Join the Tindall and Szydlowski boys as they enjoy a snow day in Tumwater with snowball fights and building snowmen.

Anti-fracking protesters disrupt Olympia City Council meeting

The Olympia City Council moved its Dec. 6 meeting to another location after anti-fracking protesters disrupted the proceedings. The demonstration was organized through a Facebook page for Olympia Stand, a loosely organized group behind a protest camp that had blocked train tracks for a week in downtown Olympia. Olympia police helped clear the scene Nov. 18 in a confrontation that included non-lethal flash grenades and pepperballs, along with the arrest of 12 protesters.

Lacey celebrates 50 years as a city

With a bit of winter in the evening air the HUB at Woodland Square was packed with visitors who were in attendance at the City of Lacey's 50th Anniversary celebration. The open house event included a historic presentation by Lacey Museum Curator Erin Quinn Valcho along with Washington State Poet Laureate Dr. Tod Marshall’s reciting of “An Ode to Lacey” before culminating with the Lacey Elementary Choir’s singing of “You’re Never a Stranger in Lacey”, written by longtime resident Ken Balsley.

Message in a bottle tells of Gig Harbor love story

Gig Harbor sweethearts Mattie and Jake Harrison wrote each other letters of love, stuffed them in a wine bottle, and tossed it out to sea at their wedding along the Case Inlet near Shelton. Four years later they got a message that the bottle had been found. Not once, but several times. And each time a new note was added. Today, the bottle is most likely still floating out there somewhere in Puget Sound.

