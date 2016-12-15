Weather updates, schedule changes and road closures for Thursday, Dec. 15

Traffic Alert:
Crashes close I5 north near Maytown: Multiple incidents have closed northbound Interstate 5 in the Maytown vicinity, Exit 95, according to Thurston County dispatchers. Injuries are likely, dispatchers said, and emergency vehicles have been dispatched.
From WSDOT:
Blocked lanes and adverse weather conditions are causing traffic backups and delays on I-5 northbound at milepost 95 near SR 121 beginning at 5:39 am on December 15, 2016 until further notice. The road is fully blocked.
Thurston County Schools
Griffin School District: 2 hours late. Summit Lake on snow route, all other routes regular.
Olympia School District: Due to icy road conditions, all Olympia School District schools will start two hours late today, Thursday, December 15. Buses will also pick up children two hours late and will run on snow routes. There is no out-of-district transportation. There is no a.m. preschool, no zero hour classes, no before-school activities such as music or clubs, and no a.m. Avanti High program (for periods 1-3). Breakfast and lunch will be served throughout the district. Please check the district website by noon regarding the status of after-school and evening activities.
Tumwater School District: 2 hours late, morning buses on snow routes. No morning session for New Market Skills Center.
Yelm Community Schools: 2 hours late, no preschool, Buses on snow routes. No out of district transportation.
Lewis County School Districts
Adna School District: 2 hours late.
Boistfort SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No breakfast, School begins at 9:30 am
Evaline School District: 2 hours late, buses on snow routes.
Napavine School District: 2 hours late, buses on snow routes.
Winlock School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, Buses on snow routes
Organizations
South Sound YMCA-Child Care Services: 2 Hours Late. For Y Care in the Olympia, North Thurston, Tumwater, and Yelm School Districts.
