Multiple collisions close I5 Thursday morning

Washington State Patrol reports that northbound Interstate 5 near Maytown in Thurston County has been closed after multiple vehicle collisions.
The closure was reported about 5:30 a.m. at milepost 95, according to Trooper Todd Bartolac. Tow trucks and fire crews are on the scene. Vehicles are being diverted.
The left lane has been open to traffic and troopers are trying to open another lane to alleviate the backup, Bartolac reports. At least two drivers were treated for minor bumps and bruises, but no serious injuries were reported, he said.
The crash was caused by ice and snow on the roadway.
“It was just really slick black ice conditions,” Bartolac said. “When you’re traveling at highway speed in that stuff, it’s just really treacherous.”
