Comcast set to move customer service center to location near Capital Mall

Comcast will move its customer service center, which for years has been based in west Olympia on Yauger Way, to a location near Capital Mall.
The new location is Target Place Plaza at 2915 Harrison Ave. NW. The move is expected to be complete in mid-January, said Steve Kirkman, who works in public affairs for the city of Lacey.
The Comcast news emerged during Thursday’s Lacey City Council meeting because the relocation requires that Lacey, Olympia and Thurston County amend their franchise agreements with the cable TV company due to the change in address.
The council unanimously approved the change.
Kirkman told the council that Comcast doesn’t have enough space at 440 Yauger Way SW and it also wants to move into more of a retail environment. The new service center is being designed to look something like an Apple Store, he said.
Kirkman said the relocated service center will have the same hours and the same services, meaning customers will be able to pay their cable TV bill at that site or pick up a modem.
Comcast’s decision to move the service center will not affect Thurston Community TV, he said. It, too, is at 440 Yauger Way.
Comcast has already opened new format service centers in Tukwila and Tacoma, according to city information.
