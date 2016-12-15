Struggling with a longtime vacancy, Lacey City Council tweaks residency requirement for parks board

Lacey City Council Thursday agreed to increase to two the number of parks board commissioners who can live in the city’s urban growth area.
The five-member commission already is allowed to have one person on the board who lives in the city’s UGA, but the council agreed to add another if a comissioner seat has been vacant for three months. The remaining commissioners are required to live in the city.
The parks board has had a vacancy since August, according to city information.
Mayor Andy Ryder shared one of the recent challenges faced by the parks board.
The city recently received interest from a “great applicant,” Ryder said, but after they got through the entire application process, they learned that the applicant didn’t live in the city, but just outside it. That led him to recommend changing the park board rules, he said.
However, the original vacancy time of six months got shot down during the meeting.
Councilman Lenny Greenstein said making the parks board wait six months to fill a vacancy would make it hard for a five-person board to get any work done. He suggested three months and the council agreed.
The current park board commissioners are Luther Carlson, Sheelah McCaughan, Matt Acker, Ken Balsley, plus the vacant seat, according to city information. Alexandra Rivera is the youth representative.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments