What’s Happening for Dec. 19

Wednesday
Toy and Fund Drive: The staff of Mixx 96.1 KXXO and a crew of volunteers will be on the streets in downtown Olympia 6 a.m.-6 p.m. collecting toys and cash for families in need. Mixx 96.1 will broadcast live from outside their studios at State Avenue and Washington Street. O Bee Credit Union will match the first $2,500 received. G & G Heating will match the next $2,000. Recipients are a part of “Holiday Connection,” a consortium of area nonprofits. Information: mixx96.com or 360-943-9937.
Dec. 26
Hanukkah celebration: Menorah lighting 5-8 p.m. at Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia, followed by Hanukkah party at the Governor’s Hotel, 621 Capitol Way S. Features latkes, doughnuts, kids’ craft and falafel.
Jan. 4
Home Share Program. What is home sharing? Meet Linda Terry, home-share coordinator for Senior Services for South Sound, and learn about the new program. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center , 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Information: SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Jan. 5
Rescheduled: Open House on Capitol Campus pedestrian bridge banner policies: The state Department of Enterprise Services is weighing policy options regarding the banners hung from the pedestrian bridge over Capitol Way South and is seeking feedback from the public. It will host an open house 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the 1500 Jefferson St. building’s first-floor presentation room. It will accept comments through March 1 at des.wa.gov or by mail to Tony Aitken, visitor services manager, Washington Department of Enterprise Services, P.O. Box 41034, Olympia, WA 98504-1034.
Memory Café. A special opportunity for people dealing with memory challenges and their loved ones and caregivers to enjoy afternoon social time with people going through the same challenges. 2:30 p.m. at River’s Edge Restaurant, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE, Olympia. Information: 360-407-3967 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
The Panorama Republicans: The 2 p.m. meeting in the basement auditorium of the Quinault Apartment Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey, features Annette Roth, marketing and communications director of the Thurston County Economic Development Council. Information: email Ron Bax at ron.ck722@gmail.com" or call 438-5641.
