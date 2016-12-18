Bremerton man triggers 3-car crash

A 24-year-old Bremerton man, thought to be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, triggered a three-car crash that sent two people to the hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol.
About 7 a.m. Saturday, the man was southbound in his 2013 Dodge Avenger on Charleston Beach Road in Bremerton when he apparently ran a red light at state Route 304 and crashed into a second vehicle. A third vehicle avoided being hit, but drove into the curb.
A 21-year-old Port Orchard man was injured and taken to Harrison Medical Center. A 76-year-old woman also was injured and taken to the same destination.
Three other people, including the man who apparently caused the crash, were not hurt.
