In case you missed it...

A story about a new development in northeast Olympia crept into last week’s top 5.
1. Olympia mother sentenced to 14 1/2 years in prison for cutting daughter’s throat: Nearly two years later, Booth described that as the worst night of her life. In an emotional early Wednesday court hearing, testimony from the 30-year-old, her attorney and her adoptive mother told a story of early trauma and subsequent battles with post traumatic stress disorder and postpartum depression.
2. 19 arrested, 44 pounds of meth seized in South Sound bust, documents say: More than 44 pounds of methamphetamine were seized and 19 people arrested Thursday as part of a two-year federal investigation into a South Sound drug ring, according to the Department of Justice.
3. Former sheriff among the victims in NW Thurston County burglary spree: One of the burglary victims was retired Thurston County Sheriff Dan Kimball. He said he left for a couple of hours and returned to a house that was ransacked, with book shelves knocked over, drawers and cupboards emptied, and pictures removed from the walls.
4. Restaurant inspections for Dec. 14: “Hand sinks were being used to fill containers and to wash buckets.”
5. Puget Pantry owner plans new store lounge in Olympia’s northeast neighborhood: The business will be called Fresh Market and will be on a now-vacant lot across from Puget Pantry at 1100 Puget St. NE. Woo said the second floor will include three two-bedroom apartment units. The future restaurant will serve alcoholic beverages along with his wife’s crispy fried chicken wings, which will come in a variety of flavors, Woo said.
