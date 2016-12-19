The robber showed a gun, but this grocery clerk said ‘no’

An armed robbery attempt was unsuccessful Monday morning when a clerk at the Day & Night Grocery in the 1600 block of Martin Way refused to give money to a man with a gun.
The incident was reported at 8 a.m.
Sgt. Carla Carter of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said, “He showed a gun and pointed the gun at the ground. The clerk said ‘no.’ ”
Carter said a K-9 was brought in to track the suspect, but the trail went cold about two blocks away, indicating the suspect likely got into a vehicle.
There were no injuries, Carter said.
Comments