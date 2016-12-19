Stories told to Gerald Scholer as Santa

In their role as the Board of Health, the Thurston County Commissioners approved a $10 annual fee for about 42,000 properties in Thurston County that operate on septic systems. The fee, which was originally much higher and affected more homes but was also offset by the cancellation of some other septic-related fees, has been a controversial issue.
A biting Thursday morning wind in Lacey didn't deter Thurston County Libertarian organization members Michael Wilson (left) and James Holcomb from reminding motorists along Martin Way and Marvin Road while celebrating the annual Bill of Rights Day.
The Thurston County Commission voted on a new ordinance on Nov. 29 that will restrict the county's use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds. The new policy states that the county will only honor civil immigration hold requests for people who have been convicted of a violent or serious crime.
Sing along with the Olympia Sweet Adelines singers and the East Olympia Elementary choir as we take a trip around the City of Tumwater's annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival at the Tumwater Fire Department.
The cremated remains of Civil War veteran James Powers and his wife Irena Powers were finally laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery on Saturday, after exhaustive detective work by historians, Civil War buffs and a group whose mission is to find and inter unburied remains of veterans.