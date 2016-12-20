Local

Woman killed in Mason County crash identified

By Lisa Pemberton

Marcella Louise Tibbitts, 66, of Elma was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Monday on West Shelton Matlock Road at Lake Nahwatzel, according to a news release from Mason County Coroner Wes Stockwell.

The crash was reported at about 9:50 a.m., according to a Mason County dispatcher. The cause is still under investigation, however snow and slush appear to have been contributing factors, according to a Twitter post by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was released.

