Restaurant inspections for Dec. 21

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months, can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Domino’s Pizza
5401 Corporate Center Loop, Lacey
Nov. 18: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
El Sarape
4043 Martin Way, Olympia
Nov. 2: Routine check (50 red; 10 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee did not wash hands after removing and changing gloves after handling raw meat. Large portion of ground meat in hot holding at steam table was at temperatures from 107-119. Hot holding must maintain minimum temperature of 165 degrees or above. Blue — Employee with gloved hands contaminated by handling raw meats touched refrigerator door. Handwash sink had standing water in the basin because of clogged drain line. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on Nov. 17 at which time 5 blue violations were noted for grimy doors and handles.
Jack in the Box
110 Trosper Road SW, Tumwater
Nov. 21: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Casa Mia
716 Plum St., Olympia
Nov. 10: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — All foods in three-door Low Bow cooler were at 45 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or colder.
Papa John’s
408 Cleveland Ave., Tumwater
Nov. 22: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Bonsai Teriyaki
408 Cleveland Ave., Tumwater
Nov. 22: Routine check (25 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Red — Three large plates of rice were at 65 degrees, and were left on counter without time control. Blue — Dry rice bowl used to scoop rice. A scoop with a handle must be purchased.
Abbey’s S. Capitol Bakery
108 22nd Ave. SW, Olympia
Nov. 10: Routine check (10 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Red — Under-counter cooler was holding all food at 49 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain 41 degrees or colder. Blue — Cupcake papers and boxes were stored directly on floor.
River’s Edge
4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE, Tumwater
Nov. 22: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Carl’s Jr.
3816 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey
Nov. 22: Routine check (0 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Drain line of three-compartment sink is leaking.
Subway
408 Cleveland Ave. SE, Tumwater
Nov. 18: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Bayview Market Place
516 Fourth Ave. W, Olympia
Nov. 17: Routine check (10 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — In cold self-serve salad bar, diced cold fried chicken and cut cabbage were over-filled and were 47 degrees.
Water Street Cafe
610 Water St. SW, Olympia
Nov. 9: Routine check (0 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Dishwasher final rinse was not dispensing the proper amount of sanitizer in the rinse.
Comments