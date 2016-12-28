Restaurant inspections for Dec. 28

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
New Sushi Teriyaki
540 Corporate Center Loop SE, Lacey
Nov. 14: Routine check (60 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Three half pans full of par-cooked chicken were between 67-73 degrees. Pans were covered and stacked vertically with food depth greater than 2 inches. A pan of cooked chicken kept on work card had food temperatures of 97-103 degrees. This food must be hot-held on stove or chilled in refrigerator. No handwash sinks have signs indicating they are handwash sinks. Blue — Contact sanitizer solution was too weak. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on Nov. 29, at which time all violations had been corrected.
Pizzeria La Gitana
518 Capitol Way S, Olympia
Nov. 30: Routine check (0 red; 2 blue)
Comments: Blue — New bare wood shelves are absorbing stains and are not easily cleanable as required.
Sushi Kyo
1908 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia
Nov. 30: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Raw tuna and salmon were in containers stored in cooler above ingredients used in non-raw sushi and nigiri.
La Petite Maison
101 Divison St., Olympia
Oct. 11: Routine check (0 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Chlorine tests strips were unavailable.
Fire Creek Ale House
5225 Yelm Highway, Olympia
Dec. 2: Routine check (5 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Red — Sliced tomatoes kept on ice at server station were at 45 degrees. Food must be kept in refrigerator. Blue — Employee’s personal-use beverages kept on food preparation areas.
Fresh Taste Deli
7345 Linderson Way SW, Tumwater
Nov. 28: Routine check (20 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Handwash sink in back had no paper towels in dispenser. Cut lettuce, deli meats, and various non-hazardous foods were in top of both prep refrigerators at temperatures ranging from 45-53 degrees. Foods must be held at temperature of 41 degrees or below. Blue — Wiping towels and sanitizer solution were too weak.
Subway
9920 Highway 12, Rochester
Dec. 1: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Highway 12 Diner
10220 Highway 12 SW, Rochester
Dec. 1: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Kentucky Fried Chicken
5110 Capitol Blvd., Tumwater
Nov. 23: Routine check (5 red; 2 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee had expired foodhandler card. Blue — The grout between the floor tile is cracked or deteriorated and gone in many areas of the kitchen.
Niko Teriyaki
125 Tumwater Blvd., Tumwater
Dec. 5: Routine check (5 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Several pounds of raw chicken were at temperatures ranging from 42-44 degrees. Must be kept at 41 degrees or colder. Blue — Bag of baking soda for cleaning stored on shelving above and among food items.
Subway
2430 93rd Ave. SW, Tumwater
Dec. 5: Routine check (0 red; 10 blue)
Comments: Blue — Dispenser for sanitizer used for dishwashing and contact surfaces had solution that was too weak. No test strips available to test sanitizer solution.
Phoebe’s Pastry Cafe
106 Division St. NW, Olympia
Dec. 5: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
McDonald’s
2611 Harrison Ave., Olympia
Dec. 5: Routine check (40 red; 10 blue)
Comments: Red — Many foodhandler cards were missing at time of inspection. Lettuce and cheeses were at room temperature. Canadian bacon and breakfast burritos in four-door reach-in cooler were above 41 degrees. Blue — Wiping cloth sanitizer next to cook line had no sanitizer residual on it. Dry storage area had leaking pipes.
