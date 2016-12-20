No injuries in structure fire off Vail Road Southeast

No injuries were reported after a structure fire in the 15000 block of Vail Road Southeast on Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported at about 8 a.m., and crews from multiple fire districts responded and fought it for more than an hour, according to a Thurston County dispatcher.
Southeast Thurston Fire Authority Chief Mark King said the fire destroyed a 400-square-foot detached garage at the home. The building was fully engulfed in flames when the first engine arrived, he said.
A damage estimate has not yet been released, and the cause is still under investigation, King said.
