Olympia Police’s missing therapy dog and his sister found safe

The case of Olympia Police Department’s missing therapy dog Semper — and his sister Dogo — has been solved.
The pups, which are chipped, were reported missing early Tuesday morning, last seen on Sapp Road, between R.W. Johnson Boulevard and Black Lake Boulevard, according to a post by Olympia Police Department on Twitter.
However, by 11 a.m., they were found, “wet and hungry but otherwise fine,” the Police Department tweeted.
Semper is a black German Shepherd, and Dogo, a white Dogo Argentino, a breed that is also known as the Argentinian Mastiff.
“He is only 8 months old,” handler Madison Sola Del Viga told The Olympian. “He’s in training to be a therapy dog.”
Sola Del Viga said the pair likely ran off after being “seduced by a herd of deer.” A resident about a half a mile away from where they took off called Thurston County Animal Services after finding them. They had crossed a swamp, and probably got lost, Sola Del Viga said.
“They’re OK, they’re totally unharmed,” she added.
Semper is being trained to work with victims during difficult interviews, once he’s passed the Therapy Dogs International exam.
“His role will be to help victims feel comfortable, help them deal with stress,” Olympia Police spokesman Lt. Paul Lower told The Olympian in August.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments