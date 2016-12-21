Crime wave hits Rochester church

Thieves and vandals have recently preyed on a church in Rochester.
King5.com reported that surveillance cameras were smashed and damaged Monday and Tuesday nights at the Rochester United Methodist Church at 18206 Corvallis St. SW.
Church leaders installed six surveillance cameras after thieves broke into a church donation shed in April, followed by a similar incident in August.
Both incidents led to arrests, according to King5.com.
Before the cameras were damaged, they captured images of the vandal. That could lead to more arrests.
Rolf Boone:
