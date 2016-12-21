Water fills Capitol Campus building basement

The Cherberg building basement on the Capitol Campus has experienced “moderately high volumes” of flooding after recent snow and rainfall inundated a failed drainpipe.
About 130 gallons has flowed into the basement since Thanksgiving weekend.
Water has been captured in large buckets and equipment has been placed on pallets, according to the state Department of Enterprise Services, which manages state property.
Water from a collapsed roof drainpipe is saturating the soil next to a basement wall.
A contractor has been hired, and work to correct the problem will take two weeks.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
