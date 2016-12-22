In less than a week, nearly $6,000 has been collected through an online fundraiser for the family of a little Tenino girl who is battling cancer.
“I would say it just shows what Tenino is all about,” said resident Jen Scharber. “We’re always here for each other when somebody needs something.”
Hayley Burke, 5, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma bone cancer in her left femur on Dec. 6. She has already had surgery, a central line placed in her chest and chemotherapy to begin fighting the cancer.
Tenino business owner Chris Hallett said the online fundraiser is one of several efforts that have been planned for the girl and her family.
There’s also a spaghetti feed, raffle and dessert auction that will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on January 21 at Tenino High School.
“Our community takes care of our own, and this is one that needs our help right now,” Hallett said. “Our goal is as a community to support them, pray for them and do whatever we can to help.”
Hayley is facing 29 weeks of chemotherapy, and will eventually have to undergo a partial leg amputation and knee replacement, Hallett said. The money from the fundraisers will go to help the family pay for gas to and from Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, medical expenses that aren’t covered by insurance and any other costs they will occur. Organizers hope to raise $10,000.
“They never thought they would be in a position of need,” Hallett said. “They’re very appreciative of all the support.”
Hayley’s uncle is country music artist Adam Craig, who grew up in Tenino. His full name is Adam Craig Seaunier, and his band, the Adam Craig Band (formerly TelluRide) has opened for artists such as Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Blake Shelton.
Hayley’s parents, Kristi and Casey Burke, and her grandma Lori, established the Adam Craig Foundation which puts on the Four Square Mile Music Festival and has raised money for the community and Tenino’s schools. Hayley’s mom also was a big part in the establishment of the Tenino-based nonprofit Raise for Rowyn, which helps families pay for funeral and mortuary expenses.
Tyler Whitworth, president of the Tenino Chamber of Commerce, said Kristi Burke has been a big advocate for the community, and families in need.
“Now we’re having to turn things around and give back to her,” he said.
Scharber, who is with Raise for Rowyn, said several groups have gotten together to support the Jan. 21 event, including the Thurston County Cattlewomen who have offered to cook the dinner, PTA moms who are baking for the dessert auction, the Chehalis Tribe which is donating raffle prizes, the school district that’s donating space for the event and several local businesses that are donating supplies.
“It’s been a huge collaboration of people stepping up to help,” she said.
For more information about the online fundraiser “Team Hayley kick child bone cancer to the curb” fundraiser on Youcaring.com and other events, go to www.facebook.com/TeamHayleyT90.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments