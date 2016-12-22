What’s Happening for Dec. 22

Dec. 26
Hanukkah celebration: Menorah lighting, 5-8 p.m. at Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia, followed by Hanukkah party at the Governor’s Hotel, 621 Capitol Way S. Latkes, doughnuts, kids craft and falafel.
Jan 1
Swedish Pancake Breakfast. New Year’s Day is the first of four yearly Swedish pancake breakfasts at Fords Prairie Grange. Traditional Swedish pancakes will be served with lingonberry butter and/or hot strawberry preserves, sausage, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee. All you can eat, $8 adults, $4 children 12 to five, children five and younger free. 8 a.m.- noon. The grange is behind Fords Prairie Elementary School at 2640 W. Reynolds Ave., Centralia. Information: 360-304-3419.
Jan. 4
Home Share Program. Meet Linda Terry, home-share coordinator for Senior Services for South Sound, and learn about home sharing. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Information: SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Jan. 5
Rescheduled: Open House on Capitol Campus pedestrian bridge banner policies: The state Department of Enterprise Services is weighing policy options regarding the banners hung from the pedestrian bridge over Capitol Way South and is seeking feedback from the public. It will host an open house 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the 1500 Jefferson St. building’s first-floor presentation room. It will accept comments through March 1 at des.wa.gov or by mail to Tony Aitken, visitor services manager, Washington Department of Enterprise Services, P.O. Box 41034, Olympia, WA 98504-1034.
Memory Café. An opportunity for people dealing with memory challenges and their loved ones and caregivers to enjoy afternoon social time with people going through the same challenges. 2:30 p.m. at River’s Edge Restaurant, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE, Olympia. Information: 360-407-3967 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
The Panorama Republicans: The 2 p.m. meeting in the Quinault Apartment Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey, features Annette Roth, marketing and communications director of the Thurston County Economic Development Council. Information: email Ron Bax at ron.ck722@gmail.com or call 438-5641.
Jan 7
Life of Bugs Talk: Learn about insect anatomy, body structure and how bugs have evolved to feed on certain plant groups occupying specific habitat types, 10 a.m.-noon, LOTT WET Science Center, 500 Adams St NE, Olympia. Register at streamteam.info.
“Bug Motel” Habitat Creation Workshop: Bug motels are trendy garden art that also provide habitat for bugs. Your new motel can be placed anywhere in your landscape to provide cover for multiple native insects, such as mason bees. Supplies for the 12” x 18” structure will be provided. $20 suggested donation to be paid to the Procession of the Species, 1-3 p.m., Procession of the Species Art Studio, 406 Water St., Olympia. Register at streamteam.info.
Jan. 10
Tea for Travelers: Find out about Trips and Tours, 1 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. SouthSoundSeniors.org, 360-407-3967.
