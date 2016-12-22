Grays Harbor commissioner’s campaign sign case will move to Thurston County

A misdemeanor case against Grays Harbor County Commissioner Frank Gordon will be moved to Thurston County, according to The Daily World.
The outgoing commissioner is accused of stealing his political opponent’s campaign signs in September. Gordon, who lost the election, pleaded not guilty last month to defacing political advertising.
A date and time for the Thurston County court case will be announced Jan. 18 in Aberdeen.
Gordon was caught on camera walking away with one of his opponent’s signs, but he denied the theft. He said he was picking it up after it had fallen down, telling King 5 News: “Being a good guy got me in trouble.”
