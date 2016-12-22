Global Garland crew will celebrate Christmas in their own way

A fixture as Santa for well over three decades, Tom Harn donned his red suit once again to greet 50 families as the Lacey Fire Department hosted their annual Christmas Adopt-A-Family celebration at the Station #31 headquarters Sunday.
Standing in the Washington State Patrol's operation's hangar at the Olympia Airport Nov. 3rd, and near one of the agency's King Air twin engine aircraft, Lt. Jim Nobach outlines the various state agencies which utilize WSP's aircraft for transport services.
Take a dip in the pool with scuba instructors from Underwater Sports - and two special guests from the North Pole - during the Lacey Parks' "Discover Scuba" class at the North Thurston High School pool.
In their role as the Board of Health, the Thurston County Commissioners approved a $10 annual fee for about 42,000 properties in Thurston County that operate on septic systems. The fee, which was originally much higher and affected more homes but was also offset by the cancellation of some other septic-related fees, has been a controversial issue.
A biting Thursday morning wind in Lacey didn't deter Thurston County Libertarian organization members Michael Wilson (left) and James Holcomb from reminding motorists along Martin Way and Marvin Road while celebrating the annual Bill of Rights Day.