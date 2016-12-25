3 years later, Olympia inventor still has hit with smartphone microscope

1:17 A gadget that turns your phone into a microscope Pause

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

1:30 Many Layers to Massage Industry

4:50 A grateful Sheriff John Snaza eager to get back on the beat

1:30 The many layers to massage industry make it hard to police

2:17 Stories told to Gerald Scholer as Santa

1:38 Washington State Patrol plane used extensively for state interagency travel

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

2:23 Jermaine Kearse after Seahawks loss: "This season has been humbling"