December 23, 2016 1:23 PM

State reopens three park bathrooms

Staff report

Restrooms at three Capitol Campus locations — Heritage and Marathon parks and the Interpretive Center — have reopened following talks with a group that was staging protests related to concern about access to open public restrooms during nighttime hours in the Olympia area, according to a news release.

In addition, the Department of Enterprise Services plans to keep a portable restroom and handwashing station open at Heritage Park for 24-hour access while the agency works with community groups, the city of Olympia and other stakeholders to seek a workable solution. The regular park bathrooms will be open during park hours, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The agency does not have the funding to keep the regular park bathrooms open 24 hours a day.

DES is committed to keeping the portable restroom open while productive community conversations continue, provided the restrooms are not vandalized and remain sanitary, said spokesperson Linda Kent

