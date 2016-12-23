Toddler Tyler Inman of Aberdeen disappeared 34 years ago

The disappearance of a 3 1/2-year-old boy, Tyler Inman of Aberdeen, in December 1982 received renewed attention when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children marked the 34th anniversary of the incident in a press release.
“There’s always hope,” said Aberdeen Police Lt. Kevin Darst. “This is an effort to try to invigorate people to come forward if they have information.”
The Aberdeen Police Department has no immediate plans to resume the investigation, but applauded the efforts of the organization to bring the incident back into the public’s consciousness.
“If something comes up that prompts opening that case, we'll do it,” Darst added.
The blond haired, blue-eyed boy was last seen in his bed before his mother, Sherrie, left to play bingo on Dec. 21, 1982 and left Tyler and his 5-year-old sister with a teenaged babysitter. The babysitter was relieved around 8 p.m. by Sherrie’s boyfriend, Jeff Green, who lived with Sherrie and the children in an apartment in the 1300 block of Madison St., near the Wishkah River in Aberdeen.
Soon after Sherrie returned home at approximately 10 p.m., it was discovered that Tyler was missing, according to reports in The Daily World .
Sherrie Inman died of cancer this past January. She was 58. Green, who is in his early 50s today, “still has ties to the Harbor,” Darst added.
Anyone with information on this case or any other unsolved cases are asked to contact Aberdeen Police at 360-533-3043.
