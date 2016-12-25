‘You can’t starve in Olympia.’ Not on Christmas, anyway, as pizza bubbles

The owners of Old School Pizzeria opened their doors and ovens Christmas Day for Olympia’s homeless community.
Dozens of people trickled into the restaurant from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 Franklin St. SE for a slice of pizza, a cup of hot chocolate and relief from the cold weather.
Some folks said the pizzeria is another example of the type of outreach homeless people can find in Olympia.
“You can’t starve in Olympia. If you starve in Olympia, there’s something wrong,” said Torrey P. McGregor, who recently began camping near the train tracks in downtown Olympia. “Food is everywhere here.”
Co-owner Connie Phegley said six employees volunteered to serve about 70 pizzas Sunday — or roughly 560 slices of pizza. The restaurant was busy from the get-go as people lined up outside.
“We want a place where everyone feels welcome,” said Phegley, noting the gratefulness of the people served. “Everyone is so polite when we do this. People even offer to help clean up.”
James Wellings, who volunteered Sunday to wipe off tables and more, praised the pizzeria’s owners and employees for hosting the meal.
“They are absolutely good-hearted people,” he said. “This is one of many safe places downtown for the homeless.”
Old School also is located across the street from the future Providence Community Care Center, a non-housing development set to open in 2017 (date to be announced) and provide social services to the street population’s most vulnerable citizens. The center is slated for the former Bayside Quilting building at 225 State Ave. NE.
Also from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Crazy Faith Outreach has scheduled its annual sit-down Christmas dinner at a parking lot at State Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Olympia. According to organizer Ben Charles, the menu consists of turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables and pie. Gift cards will be passed out to children and anyone is invited to attend.
“We call them our street family. We really want to be with our family on the special holidays,” said Charles, who organizes meals for the street community all year long. “That’s what the holidays are really about is the connection.”
Warming center in Olympia
The Interfaith Works Winter Warming Center is located at 408 Olympia Ave. NE, in the former Alpine Experience store in downtown Olympia. It will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March 31 to offer respite, warmth, and connection to services. For more information, call 360-918-8424 or email info@iwshelter.org.
