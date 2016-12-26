Woman injured trying to stop SUV from rolling into river near Elma

A 51-year-old woman of Surrey, B.C., was injured on Christmas evening when she tried to stop a sport utility vehicle from rolling down an embankment and into a river about two miles east of Elma, the Washington State Patrol reports.
According to a state patrol news release, the woman stopped and got out of the vehicle on the shoulder of westbound state Route 8, just west of milepost 4. However, she didn’t place the vehicle in park.
The woman fell while trying to stop the vehicle from rolling down a river embankment. She was taken to Summit Pacific Medical Center. The red 2016 Subaru Crosstrek SUV was totaled. The crash was reported at 7:22 p.m. Sunday.
No charges were filed, and drugs and alcohol were not involved.
