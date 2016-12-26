Giant menorah lit in Sylvester Park

A community menorah lighting was held Monday night in downtown Olympia to celebrate Hanukkah.
About 100 people attended the event at Sylvester Park, which was sponsored by the Chabad Jewish Discovery Center in Tumwater.
The nearly 9-foot menorah will remain on display until the holiday ends Sunday evening, according to Rabbi Yosef Schtroks, co-director of the center.
He said the goal of the ceremony — and the extra large menorah — is to spread a message of hope.
“No matter whether you’re Jewish or not, it’s important to do our part to add a little light, brighten the environment around us, the neighborhoods around us,” Schrtoks said.
Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby was given the honor of lighting the first candle. She said many communities have been hit with hate crimes and anti-Semitic acts, including Olympia.
Selby said the city is working to be a safe place for people of all faiths, but called on the crowd to help outshine hatred and prejudice.
“We are the candle,” she told the crowd. “We are the brightness.”
Hanukkah began Saturday evening. The Hebrew word means “dedication” and celebrates the rededication of the temple in Jerusalem.
