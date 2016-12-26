Giant menorah lit in Olympia

Rabbi Yosef Schtroks of the Chabad Jewish Center talks about the meaning of the menorah, Hanukkah and a local lighting ceremony. Video by Lisa Pemberton, The Olympian
Lisa Pemberton lpemberton@theolympian.com

Local

The sounds of Christmas fill Artesian Place in west Olympia

The Westwood Baptist Church Men's Quartet share the music of Christmas during the Holiday Stars' event at the Artesian Place senior living community Tuesday Dec. 20th. Opening the celebration's entertainment was noted Olympia harpist Cynthia Zechmann with her own holiday musical selections.

