Giant menorah lit in Olympia

Stopping by the Dancing Goats Espresso Bar in Olympia on Dec. 21 with his fiancee Amber Koebberling, Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza has made remarkable recovery from his near-fatal, August motorcycle accident while vacationing in Montana.
The Westwood Baptist Church Men's Quartet share the music of Christmas during the Holiday Stars' event at the Artesian Place senior living community Tuesday Dec. 20th. Opening the celebration's entertainment was noted Olympia harpist Cynthia Zechmann with her own holiday musical selections.
Opening their doors at 6828 Martin Way E. just last week to help veterans and other homeless people in need, center director Jack Potter is getting increasing operational support from the business community.