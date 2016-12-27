Donations sought for Lacey family who lost home on Christmas

A Gofundme account has been launched to raise money for a Lacey family who lost everything in a fire on Christmas Day.
The fire was at a home in the Crestwood Park Mobile Home Community, at 4500 Ruddell Road in Lacey. The cause of the fire is believed to have been started by a Christmas tree. Three adults who were in the home escaped from the fire without injuries.
The online account was started for the family by Brandon Hosman of Olympia. It states that his sister-in-law Kristen lost her home in the fire.
“Thankfully everyone is OK but they lost everything else,” Hosman wrote.
According to the fundraiser, Kristen has three children ages 2-10. They lost all of their clothes, furniture and pet cat Diamond. The family did not have home insurance.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, about $1,000 had been donated to the account.
KOMO News reported that the home belonged to Kristen Doig, and that her children were at their father’s house during the blaze.
