Icy roads cause multiple vehicle crashes throughout Thurston County

Icy road conditions Wednesday morning resulted in multiple vehicle crashes throughout Thurston County, a 911 dispatcher said.
A specific number of crashes was not known, although the dispatcher said calls began to pour in first thing Wednesday morning.
There also were several calls for sand to be distributed on area roads.
Thurston County residents awoke to icy conditions after overnight temperatures dropped well below freezing. The cold snap is set to continue this weekend.
The predicted cold spell begins Sunday night — New Year’s Day night — with lows in the 20s and a high struggling to reach 32 degrees Monday.
Lows fall into the low 20s Monday night, and Tuesday’s “high” is forecast for a mere 28 degrees.
If that isn’t enough to send a chill up your spine, the cold is forecast to stick around. The 8-14 day outlook is for 90 percent chance of colder-than-normal temperatures.
