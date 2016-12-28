Grays Harbor crash sends 2 to hospital

Two women were injured Tuesday and taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital after one vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report.
About 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, an 18-year-old woman was stopped on northbound state Route 105, near Aberdeen, waiting for southbound traffic to clear so she could make a left turn.
Meanwhile, a 42-year-old woman in a 2007 Chevy Cobalt, apparently distracted and following too closely, failed to stop and crashed into the 18-year-old’s 1994 Oldsmobile.
Both were taken to the hospital.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
