Olympia patrol sergeant set to undergo surgery after slipping while trying to grab fleeing suspect

An Olympia patrol sergeant was set to undergo surgery on a broken leg and an injured knee Wednesday after he slipped while trying to grab a fleeing suspect Tuesday night in west Olympia, a spokesman for the department said.
The incident began with a routine traffic stop in the 3200 block of Harrison Avenue Northwest at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lt. Paul Lower said.
An officer had stopped a vehicle because it was operating without headlights and taillights. Inside, the officer found a driver with two passengers. One of the passengers had been drinking, so his friend was behind the wheel, the passenger explained. The driver, a 15-year-old boy, didn’t have a driver’s license, Lower said.
The officer returned to his vehicle to double-check the boy’s name and date of birth when the boy suddenly jumped out of his vehicle and fled eastbound. A patrol sergeant joined the pursuit and later found the boy hiding in a dumpster. The boy jumped out and began to run. The sergeant reached out to grab him, only to slip and fall, injuring a leg and knee.
The leg was thought to be broken, Lower said.
The boy was later detained by police and released to his mother. A number of charges will be recommended to the Thurston County juvenile prosecutor, including two counts of resisting arrest. The boy said he ran from police because he was scared, Lower said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments